Marsch was named as Marcelo Bielsa's successor on Monday evening and here we run through five of the most pressing matters for the American boss to deal with.

Employing the new tactics

Even though Bielsa and Marsch both favour high press, energetic and attacking football, there will still be key differences to how the two set their teams up.

TOO MUCH DAMAGE: Leeds United custodian Illan Meslier has made more saves than any other 'keeper in the Premier League this season yet the Whites have still conceded 60 goals in 26 games. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

One of those key differences surrounds a switch from man to man marking under Bielsa to a more zonal and ball-orientated approach under Marsch.

The American will not have not long to install his new ideas with Leeds back in action at Leicester City on Saturday lunchtime, ahead of which Marsch will quickly have to decide on his first Whites XI and bench.

Bielsa was very loyal to particular players and it will be fascinating to see what Marsch opts for, a coach who has often gone with a 4-2-2-2.

Perhaps the biggest question is will he start exciting teen Joe Gelhardt?

Sorting out the defence

Whatever system, tactics and formation that Marsch opts for, sorting out the defensive record will be absolutely crucial.

Even allowing for key injuries and some very hard recent fixtures, Leeds have shipped in 20 goals in their last five games and the Whites have leaked in 60 goals over the course of their 26 games this season so far, even allowing for Illan Meslier making the most number of saves in the division (99, one more than David de Gea).

Conceding 60 is five worse than bottom of the table Norwich City and whilst the Whites are better going forward than plenty of rivals, that record simply must change and improving at defending set pieces will be particularly key.

Building confidence

Leeds continually drew admirers under Bielsa for always attempting to go toe-to-toe against the best sides in the division, even when having a host of players injured including key men out.

But heavy reverses take their toll and Adam Forshaw admitted himself that it was hard not to be affected by results such as last Wednesday night's 6-0 battering at Anfield.

Forshaw said United's aim was to regroup and go again but the Whites were then 3-0 down by the interval against Tottenham and the sooner maximum confidence and swagger is restored the better.

Ensuring United's stars consistently shine

Marsch will need to get United ticking as a collective but individual brilliance is always a huge help.

United's chances are always improved when Brazilian star man Raphinha ticks and Marsch will naturally be hoping that the Selecao winger can quickly return to his brilliant best after a recent lull.

But it's not just about Raphinha - Jack Harrison and Dan James both excelling within the last month but only in one-off displays, James superb when netting a brace in the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa and Harrison brilliant when bagging a hat-trick in the 3-2 triumph at West Ham.

But even allowing for those two contributions, a side that were famed for their attacking prowess have failed to score in three of their last four games and, as Biela often highlighted, taking chances as well as being sound defensively will be key.

Clearly, the quicker that key trio Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper are back from injuries the better too.

Climbing the table

When all is said and done, there is now one chief objective this season, staying in the division.

The threat of dropping out of it ultimately cost Bielsa his job and however it is achieved, Marsch just needs to make sure that first and foremost Leeds keep themselves clear of the bottom three.

At present, Burnley, Everton and Brentford appear the key rivals in addition to bottom two Norwich and Watford who are both already long odds on to go down.

Leeds are bigger than 3-1 to win at Leicester on Saturday but that's not to say that the Whites are not capable of taking all three points.

But United just need to make sure they take a step in the right direction and thereafter next week's home clashes against Villa and in particular Norwich already look key and beating the Canaries is a particular must.