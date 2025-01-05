Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s under-21s were in action on Saturday too.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds United first team squad member got minutes but ultimately in a setback for Leeds United’s youngsters.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew has regularly made boss Daniel Farke’s bench this season but the Wales international youngster did not make the first team squad for Saturday’s Championship clash at Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, Crew started for United’s under-21s who took in a Premier League Cup clash against Charlton Athletic’s under-21s at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Leeds, though, suffered a 3-0 defeat in the contest as Ollie Hobden, Henry Rylah and Kaheim Dixon all netted for the young Addicks.

Crew played 81 minutes of the contest in which Alfie Cresswell wore the captain’s armband.