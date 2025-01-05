Leeds United first team squad member gets minutes but Whites youngster setback in cup clash
A Leeds United first team squad member got minutes but ultimately in a setback for Leeds United’s youngsters.
Eighteen-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew has regularly made boss Daniel Farke’s bench this season but the Wales international youngster did not make the first team squad for Saturday’s Championship clash at Hull City.
Instead, Crew started for United’s under-21s who took in a Premier League Cup clash against Charlton Athletic’s under-21s at the LNER Community Stadium in York.
Leeds, though, suffered a 3-0 defeat in the contest as Ollie Hobden, Henry Rylah and Kaheim Dixon all netted for the young Addicks.
Crew played 81 minutes of the contest in which Alfie Cresswell wore the captain’s armband.
