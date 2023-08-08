Leeds news you can trust since 1890
First pictures of colourful 2023/24 Leeds United third kit released as date of first wear revealed

Leeds United will wear their new ‘rose, orange and navy’ third kit away to Birmingham City this weekend.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST

The Whites have released their new third kit for 2023/24, complete with an interesting colour scheme, dubbed a ‘striking rose, orange and navy’, according to the club’s press release.

"A kit full of expression and confidence, the adidas third shirt features a colourful peacock print on the front and peacock crest detail on the back of the neck.

"Designed in association with Acid FC the third kit removes the shackles from tradition and allows you to express yourself. Styled with expression, confidence and colour, this kit is a bold statement of your passion for Leeds United,” the statement reads on Leeds’ official club website.

The players will don the colourful number for the first time this weekend in the Championship as Leeds visit St. Andrew’s Stadium to take on John Eustace’s Blues.

Due to Leeds’ deep navy-coloured away strip, the third kit is also likely to feature on away trips versus Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Millwall – all of which are clubs whose home shirts feature a primary base colour of blue.

