Leeds full-back Rasmus Kristensen has been selected by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand in the country’s FIFA World Cup Finals squad ahead of this winter’s tournament in Qatar. Hjulmand has so far named 21 of his 26 chosen players in a new video released by the Dansk Boldspil-Union (Danish Football Union), in which Kristensen has been chosen.

A number of other Leeds players have been selected in their nations’ preliminary squads with the likes of Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno and Diego Llorente all waiting to hear whether they have made their respective countries’ final 26-man squads. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal will trim his 39-man preliminary squad to the required 26 on Friday, when defender Struijk will discover if he is on the way to Qatar this month.

Despite a lack of involvement at first-team level for Leeds this season, Klich has been named in Poland’s initial 47-man longlist. Coach Czesław Michniewicz will cut 21 players from that group on Thursday, November 10.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United celebrates after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth at Elland Road on November 05, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Rodrigo and Llorente will discover Luis Enrique’s World Cup squad decision on Friday, November 11 as the former Barcelona coach reduces his preliminary 45-player list to the requisite 26 for the upcoming Finals.

Deadline for squad announcements in Sunday, November 13, by which point Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson will find out if they are included in Gregg Berhalter’s United States squad, set to be revealed on Wednesday, November 9. The pair are expected to play a key role for USMNT in Qatar later this year, unlike the aforementioned quartet still awaiting confirmation, who remain somewhat on the fringes of their national sides’ player pool.

German international Robin Koch is in contention for a return to Die Mannschaft after a promising start to the season, although Hansi Flick has not selected the 26-year-old for recent international fixtures. Illan Meslier is also an outside bet for France’s squad, to be announced on Wednesday by Didier Deschamps.