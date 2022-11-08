First Leeds United player confirmed in World Cup squad as eight await announcement deadline day
Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is one of the first 21 players to be named in Denmark’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals squad ahead of the announcement deadline this weekend
Leeds full-back Rasmus Kristensen has been selected by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand in the country’s FIFA World Cup Finals squad ahead of this winter’s tournament in Qatar. Hjulmand has so far named 21 of his 26 chosen players in a new video released by the Dansk Boldspil-Union (Danish Football Union), in which Kristensen has been chosen.
A number of other Leeds players have been selected in their nations’ preliminary squads with the likes of Pascal Struijk, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno and Diego Llorente all waiting to hear whether they have made their respective countries’ final 26-man squads. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal will trim his 39-man preliminary squad to the required 26 on Friday, when defender Struijk will discover if he is on the way to Qatar this month.
Despite a lack of involvement at first-team level for Leeds this season, Klich has been named in Poland’s initial 47-man longlist. Coach Czesław Michniewicz will cut 21 players from that group on Thursday, November 10.
Rodrigo and Llorente will discover Luis Enrique’s World Cup squad decision on Friday, November 11 as the former Barcelona coach reduces his preliminary 45-player list to the requisite 26 for the upcoming Finals.
Deadline for squad announcements in Sunday, November 13, by which point Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson will find out if they are included in Gregg Berhalter’s United States squad, set to be revealed on Wednesday, November 9. The pair are expected to play a key role for USMNT in Qatar later this year, unlike the aforementioned quartet still awaiting confirmation, who remain somewhat on the fringes of their national sides’ player pool.
German international Robin Koch is in contention for a return to Die Mannschaft after a promising start to the season, although Hansi Flick has not selected the 26-year-old for recent international fixtures. Illan Meslier is also an outside bet for France’s squad, to be announced on Wednesday by Didier Deschamps.
The World Cup begins on November 20, as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in Group A.