First images emerge as Leeds United talent joins Manchester City in January transfer

Leeds United youngster Finlay Gorman has been pictured with a Manchester City shirt after sealing a move to the Etihad Stadium from Elland Road.

The 15-year-old had been subject to interest from a whole host of England’s top clubs after making his England U16s debut two years early and showcasing his ability with United’s U18 group at Thorp Arch. Gorman caught the attention of Man City scouts who referred the teenager to the Emirates-backed club’s recruitment heads.

Having visited the Etihad campus, Gorman and his parents were convinced of a move, which appears to have been concluded this month. The youngster is expected to join up with City’s Under-18 squad. Leeds are due a compensation payment for their part in training the teenager.

