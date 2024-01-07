First images emerge as Leeds United talent joins Manchester City in January transfer
The 15-year-old had been subject to interest from a whole host of England’s top clubs after making his England U16s debut two years early and showcasing his ability with United’s U18 group at Thorp Arch. Gorman caught the attention of Man City scouts who referred the teenager to the Emirates-backed club’s recruitment heads.
Having visited the Etihad campus, Gorman and his parents were convinced of a move, which appears to have been concluded this month. The youngster is expected to join up with City’s Under-18 squad. Leeds are due a compensation payment for their part in training the teenager.
Transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the image appearing to confirm Gorman’s switch on Sunday, January 7, alongside the accompanying information: “English talent Finlay Gorman signs in as new Manchester City player from Leeds United, deal completed. 2008 born top talent turned down many bids to accept Manchester City project, agreement now official.”