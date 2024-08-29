Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites new boy Jayden Bogle has outlined a ‘fired up’ Leeds United plan amid a “massive chance” and promotion race assessment.

Bogle joined Leeds from Sheffield United ahead of the new Championship season, for which Daniel Farke’s Whites were immediately made clear favourites to win the title after last May’s play-off final defeat. Farke’s side then began the new campaign with draws at home to Portsmouth and away at West Brom, after which Leeds were displaced by Burnley as title favourites following a perfect start of six points out of six from Scott Parker’s Clarets.

Leeds, though, then impressed in a 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday as part of a weekend in which Burnley lost their unbeaten start via a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. Leeds now again find themselves as title favourites, and Bogle is taking that mantle in his stride but with a game by game view on the marathon 46-game campaign.

The new face right back says the only focus is on Saturday’s hosting of Hull City which he hopes is a “massive chance” to make it eight points out of a possible 12 before then returning “fired up” after the international break. Asked about United’s position as title favourites, Bogle admitted: “Obviously that's our ambition to get promoted. But I don't think we can get too carried away too soon.

WHITES PLAN: From Jayden Bogle. Photo by Gary Oakley/Getty Images.

"There's still loads of games to go and I think at the moment it's just about putting them performances together and picking up them important early points early on. Eventually when it comes to the end of the season you look back on these results and they play a massive part."

Looking ahead to the weekend’s visit of Hull City, the final game before the international break, Bogle reasoned: “I think it's really important, especially with it being a home game as well. I think it's a massive chance to go and get three points and then have some rest for the international break and then be fired up and go again.”