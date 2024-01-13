Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teen star Archie Gray has hailed a new Leeds United breakthrough with a confident declaration about Daniel Farke's Whites.

Leeds headed to Saturday's Championship clash at Cardiff City seeking a third win of 2024 but also on the back of consecutive league away defeats via the losses at Preston North End and West Brom which ended 2023.

Leeds, though, bounced back from those disappointing away days as goals from Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Georginio Rutter sealed a 3-0 success that Gray heralded as his side specifically aim to improve their fortunes on the road.

"It's a step in the right direction, finally getting a great result away," admitted Gray post-match to LUTV. "We are just hoping we can keep that going especially.

"It was a great result, just what we needed. We are just focusing on the next game now, a great game, good performances so just focus on the next game now.

"It's not an easy place to come to, the fans get behind them and they are hard to break down and they press you well some times so a very hard place to come. You have just got to take it minute by minute and break them down like that so it was a good result." Pressed on the importance of Bamford's opener, Gray also declared his confidence in his side leaving with a victory upon continually creating opportunities in front of goal.

