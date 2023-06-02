There have only been five wins at home for the Elland Road faithful to cheer on this season but Leeds United’s fan base has remained constant.

It's been another testing year for Leeds United fans which ended in the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

A 4-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday saw the Whites end the season in 19th as their three-year stay in the top flight was ended.

It means a return to the Championship and it is unclear who will lead them in a bid to secure a return to the Premier League after Sam Allardyce’s departure was confirmed on Friday.

Despite a season of struggle, Elland Road has been hailed as one of the best atmopsheres by many opposition players and managers throughout the campaign.

The Yorkshire Evening Post looks at the Premier League attendance record this season to see how Leeds United compare with rivals for crowd size.

1 . 20 - Bournemouth Average attendance - 10,304 Photo Sales

2 . 19 - Brentford Average attendance - 17,078 Photo Sales

3 . 18 - Fulham Average attendance - 23,766 Photo Sales

4 . 17 - Crystal Palace Average attendance - 25,030 Photo Sales