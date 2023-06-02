Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Final Premier League attendance table shows biggest fanbases out of Leeds United, Man Utd, Liverpool & Everton

There have only been five wins at home for the Elland Road faithful to cheer on this season but Leeds United’s fan base has remained constant.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 18:11 BST

It's been another testing year for Leeds United fans which ended in the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

A 4-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday saw the Whites end the season in 19th as their three-year stay in the top flight was ended.

It means a return to the Championship and it is unclear who will lead them in a bid to secure a return to the Premier League after Sam Allardyce’s departure was confirmed on Friday.

Despite a season of struggle, Elland Road has been hailed as one of the best atmopsheres by many opposition players and managers throughout the campaign.

The Yorkshire Evening Post looks at the Premier League attendance record this season to see how Leeds United compare with rivals for crowd size.

Average attendance - 10,304

1. 20 - Bournemouth

Average attendance - 10,304

Average attendance - 17,078

2. 19 - Brentford

Average attendance - 17,078

Average attendance - 23,766

3. 18 - Fulham

Average attendance - 23,766

Average attendance - 25,030

4. 17 - Crystal Palace

Average attendance - 25,030

