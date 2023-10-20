Leeds United are back in Championship action on Saturday as Daniel Farke heads back to his former club

Leeds United head to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon as they look to maintain their strong run of form. The Whites sit fifth in the table after 11 games with 19 points.

After an inconsistent August, Daniel Farke’s side have started to find their rhythm as they enjoyed a number of impressive results and performances throughout September and October. They face back-to-back away games as they take on the Canaries and then travel to Stoke City before welcoming Huddersfield Town to Elland Road a week on Saturday.

The international break did not bring a complete pause to the Championship drama with Wayne Rooney joining Birmingham City as head coach following John Eustace's surprise departure while Millwall are on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with Gary Rowett. Elsewhere in the division, Friday’s scheduled meeting between Rotherham United and Ipswich Town was postponed due to Storm Babet.