Leeds United are playing catch up to Leicester City and Ipswich Town after hugely-impressive starts from the Championship's top two. The Whites have won five of their last six games, closing the gap on second-placed Ipswich to eight points after the Tractor Boys drew their last two games.

The Foxes are 11 points ahead of Daniel Farke's side following 13 wins from their first 15 games, but there is still a long way to go and Leeds have shown in recent weeks they have the quality and ability to challenge for the top two places. As Leeds prepare to host Plymouth at Elland Road on Saturday, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship computer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season, incorporating current standings and recent form.