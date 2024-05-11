Leeds United’s regular campaign may have ended with disappointment but supporters will rally ahead of the play-offs. Defeat at home to Southampton consigned Daniel Farke’s men to third-place but the rousing reception during their post-match lap told them everything they needed to know.

Whites supporters will stick with their team come rain or shine and with the potential of three more games to secure an instant return to the Premier League, they are needed now more than ever. Leeds go to Carrow Road for the first-leg of their semi-final clash against Norwich City and that away end will most certainly be full.