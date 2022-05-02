Fifteen brilliant pictures of Leeds United's lauded fans against Manchester City at Elland Road

An attendance of 35,771 packed into Elland Road and United's fans saw their side squander a fine opportunity to take a fourth-minute lead when Joao Cancelo's slip let in Rodrigo but the Spaniard could not find Raphinha in the middle.

Rodri then headed Pep Guardiola's side ahead nine minutes later and there were sad scenes just before the interval as Stuart Dallas was forced off with a femoral fracture.

City then doubled their lead through a Nathan Ake strike from a 54th-minute corner and the defending champions went on to record a 4-0 victory as Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho added a goal apiece.

But United's fans stayed with their team throughout and indeed even after the final whistle which was followed by huge chants in support of their relegation-battling team.

YEP photographer Simon Hulme was there to capture the action and here are 15 of the best pictures of the Whites support which was hailed by both boss Jesse Marsch and Kalvin Phillips in the aftermath of defeat.

1. County pride Leeds United's fans hold up the paper cards supplied by the club to spell out Yorkshire in the East Stand.

2. All Leeds aren't we As the various shirts are displayed in the stands against Pep Guardiola's side.

3. Generations Different ages with the common goal of cheering on the Whites.

4. Request For winger-turned-wing back Jack Harrison in the stands.