FIFA confirm Leeds United and Jean-Kevin Augustin decision but case 'not yet final'
FIFA have confirmed that a decision has been rendered by its Dispute Resolution Chamber in the case between Leeds United and former player Jean-Kevin Augustin.
Leeds announced in December that they had reached an amicable resolution with Augustin’s former club RB Leipzig over the transfer dispute of a player that the Whites signed on loan in January 2020 with an obligation to buy permanently for 21m euros (£18m) if the club were promoted.
Leeds won promotion but only after the end of the season was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning that they sealed a return to the Premier League after the original deadline to sign Augustin permanently had passed.
The Whites reached a settlement of £15.5m with Leipzig in December but have now reportedly been ordered to pay Augustin £24.5m for an alleged breach of contract. Leeds are believed to be appealing the decision and FIFA have said they are unable to comment other than in confirming that a decision has been rendered due to the case not yet being final and binding.
A statement from FIFA released to the YEP read: “FIFA can confirm that a decision was rendered by the Dispute Resolution Chamber of the Football Tribunal on 30 March 2023 in the case between the player, Jean-Kevin Augustin, and the English club, Leeds United FC. As the case is not yet final and binding, we are not in a position to comment further.”