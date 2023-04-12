FIFA confirm Leeds United and Jean-Kevin Augustin decision but case 'not yet final'

Leeds announced in December that they had reached an amicable resolution with Augustin’s former club RB Leipzig over the transfer dispute of a player that the Whites signed on loan in January 2020 with an obligation to buy permanently for 21m euros (£18m) if the club were promoted.

Leeds won promotion but only after the end of the season was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning that they sealed a return to the Premier League after the original deadline to sign Augustin permanently had passed.

The Whites reached a settlement of £15.5m with Leipzig in December but have now reportedly been ordered to pay Augustin £24.5m for an alleged breach of contract. Leeds are believed to be appealing the decision and FIFA have said they are unable to comment other than in confirming that a decision has been rendered due to the case not yet being final and binding.

CONFIRMATION: From FIFA that a decision has been rendered by its Dispute Resolution Chamber in the case between Leeds United and former player Jean-Kevin Augustin, above. Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images.