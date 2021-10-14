Patrick Bamford says injury is "improving" ahead of Southampton

Patrick Bamford says his injury is "improving" as he races to be fit for Southampton this weekend.

The Whites striker picked up a ankle problem at Newcastle United and has been left in the treatment room ever since - which saw him miss games against West Ham and Watford.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Pic: Getty

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa will give a more definitive update on his condition on Thursday lunchtime during his pre-match press conference, though Bamford was upbeat saying his progress was "coming along."

"It's alright to be fair. It is improving," Bamford told the official Leeds United podcast.

"It just feels really slow even though it's only been three weeks. It just feels like when you do the same thing day in and day out where you're repeating yourself. It does get a little bit monotonous.

"It's coming along."

Asked about how the October international break had been, he added: "I think we've actually got more players injured working with me in the gym than we do outside. So the gym is quite heavily populated."

Mateusz Klich earns Poland praise

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich's impact as a substitute - where he providing a match-winning assist - in Poland's 1-0 World Cup Qualifying win over Albania prompted boss Paulo Sousa to single him out for praise.

"Zieliński gives us quality when building an action, he gives us something extra," said Sousa.

"The system that we have built in our representation is also made for it. We want him to manage our game.

"When Mateusz Klich entered, he gave us a lot of mobility and quality. We had three players in the middle and the team was playing better and better every minute."

