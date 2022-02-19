Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel writes in his autobiography 'One', that, in his experience, the rivalry pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable.

"You always felt the hatred at that stadium was a little out of control," he said.

"Often it crossed the line and my worst experience with a fan came there."

Schmeichel recalled the 1-0 Elland Road defeat in 1997 and the 'horrendous' gloating of home fans, something he could accept. On his way back to the bus, however, he was spat upon by a Leeds supporter and left feeling humiliated.

Tony Dorigo likes to remember the Christmas Eve win in 1995, over a visiting side containing almost all the names associated with the Alex Ferguson mid-90s era.

"Our supporters were absolutely electric," said the YEP columnist.

"I remember being in the tunnel and there was a vibration, like there were a load of bees and it was the noise of the fans coming into the tunnel. As soon as we ran out, oh my God it was crazy. Energy was everywhere."

VOLCANIC ATMOSPHERE - Leeds United's Elland Road meetings with Manchester United stay with the players and referees who feature in them. Pic: Getty

Paul Parker knew all about Elland Road from his visits with Fulham and QPR but knew nothing of what would await when he arrived as a Manchester United player.

"It was always the place to go for atmosphere," he told the YEP.

"We used to lift ourselves against Leeds, a lot of teams went there as an average team and suddenly became a good team.

"The atmosphere was always good, Leeds fans make a lot of noise. But, when I turned up there with Manchester United, call me a naive or ignorant Londoner, I'd never realised the hate between them, probably more from Leeds fans."

SIX STITCHES - Leeds United legend Gordon Strachan was hospitalised after one game against Manchester United at Elland Road.

Parker has since come to realise that hating Manchester United is something Leeds fans are brought up with and, when applied to the game, it gave him an experience that London derby games just couldn't live up to.

"It was incredible," he said.

"I remember the evening game in 1991/92, when we played them three times in about two weeks. We came out to the usual reception for the warm-up, all of a sudden the Leeds players all ran in and we were left on the pitch on our own and it was very eerie. The noise just built and built. It was something I've never felt before, even in the derby games in London, a completely different kind of feeling - it mattered. When the game began, it was an absolute explosion. When you go there, it feels like the safest place to be is on the pitch."

Unlike Schmeichel, Parker holds mostly fond memories of the fixture.

"That's the reason why you go and play for big clubs, games like that," he said.

"As a footballer, you can watch them on telly but, unless you play in them, you can't sense it, you can't understand it. Going to Elland Road as a Manchester United player was absolutely incredible. Every time we played them, it was volatile. Maybe I'm underselling it with that word; there must be something better. Maybe volcanic.

"Elland Road is where the real atmosphere is for that fixture, when 90 per cent of the stadium are Yorkshiremen."

Such an atmosphere brought a certain mentality from players.

"It was physical," he said.

"No one wanted to show they were hurt. People just got up and got on with it. In one game, Gordon Strachan got hit a few times but he would never go down easy. He would look at them and he'd have something to say, he had a sharp tongue and he was very quick with his mouth. He could make you crumble without even throwing a punch."

The first words out of Strachan's mouth when this fixture is mentioned just about sum it up.

"I got six stitches in my shin from Brian McClair, thank you very much, and ended up in hospital for a week," he told the YEP.

Like Parker, Strachan was none the wiser about the ferocity of the rivalry at first, but soon worked it out.

"I had absolutely no idea whatsoever," he said.

"You've got to remember I never played against Leeds all the time I was at Manchester United. I was only there a couple of weeks and realised, wait a minute, these people don't like Man Utd very much."

The hatred between the clubs and the atmosphere it generated was fine, for Strachan, as long as it didn't fuel certain songs.

"I heard some nasty songs getting sung now and again and thankfully that's gone, hopefully forever," he said.

"Fans think we don't hear it, we do. In general we're decent human beings and we don't like to hear anything like that. It can affect the game itself, when you're thinking 'Jesus what's this all about' from both sides. It wasn't pleasant at times, but only occasionally."

Refereeing in a cauldron of hate is likely as memorable as playing in it.

Jeff Winter took charge of the 2002 game, won 1-0 by the Whites and says it's not a fixture for a rookie.

"You are never going to have a quiet day at Elland Road in any case but the games against Manchester United are among the most volatile in the Premier League," he said.

"You know yourself, no disrespect to some fixtures even in the Premier League, that certain games are more volatile and, in the case of Leeds United, it's Manchester United and Chelsea.

As a referee you want to be involved in the biggest games and you're fully aware of what you're going into prior to the game.

"You don't get the biggest games like that as a first-season referee. You have to build yourself up and build your confidence to take on one of those games, and do your homework if there's any history between the two clubs or between two players."

On the pitch in the early 90s no quarter was given or asked, but what Strachan remembers most was the quality around him.

"The games themselves were intense and there wasn't much in them," he said.

"In those days, on a heavy surface, the ball didn't zip about, you had tackles from behind so you had to be skilful and brave if you wanted to play possession football. Think about some of the players, Bryan Robson, Gary McAllister, Jesus, what they'd be like today on some of these good pitches and no tackling from behind - just magnificent. In saying that, Bryan might probably miss the tackling from behind a wee bit."

Parker agrees that the meetings of his era were as much characterised by ability as physicality.

"It was very intense, a very aggressive game but two good sides with good players," he said.

"Think about a young David Batty. Gary McAllister doesn't get enough praise for what he was to that team. They rave about players today but the way he moved he looked like he was walking in carpet slippers.

"Tony Dorigo doesn't get enough praise either as a left-back, a fantastic full-back, that left foot of his was incredible. I went to Manchester United and there was Dennis Irwin, maybe the best full-back in Premier League history, just as good on both sides."

Parker was wowed by the current Leeds fanbase in both January visits to West Ham United and heard 3,000 make nearly as much noise as the 9,000 who attended the FA Cup fixture.

He has long been aware of the size and enthusiasm of the Leeds support though, having played in these games and then lived overseas.

"People would come up to me and tell me they hated Man Utd and ask me to sign something, then tell me about the supporters club and how many would get together for games," he said.

"Leeds fans are everywhere, their following is incredible. For Leeds to be back in the Premier League is great for them and even better for the Premier League.

"I'm working the game but I wouldn't miss this one anyway. I'm not one to just watch matches for the sake of it, the game has to have something about it and, regardless of the league positions, this is a seriously good game to watch. Leeds play a seriously brave style and, when it comes off, it's fantastic. You see 10 outfield players absolutely shattered, they do it very honestly. They're a very honest team and no one shirks responsibilities. Everyone will be watching this one."

Strachan, similarly excited, will be watching and rooting for his old club - the one in white.

"I'm one of the lucky guys who played for two unbelievable clubs," he said.

"I've always got to go with Leeds. Our Lesley is a Leeds fan and we were there for Everton, first game of the season when crowds came back and she was waving her flag about in the directors' box, I thought I better join in here. We've still got the flags in the garage.

"What you're guaranteed is excitement - there's never a dull moment when you watch Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds. It's a fantastic style and so brave. I couldn't sit and watch my team do that; I'd have the bucket on my head.