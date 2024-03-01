Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Prutton expects to see Leeds United rack up a 10th consecutive Championship win when they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon. The Whites fell to their first defeat of the calendar year when they were knocked out of the FA Cup against Chelsea on Wednesday night and they'll be looking to bounce back in style by seeing off their West Yorkshire rivals at the John Smith's Stadium

Having won every league game since the turn of the year, Daniel Farke's side have broken into the Championship's top two and given the early kick-off time, a win over the Terriers would really dial up the pressure on Leicester City. Leeds currently sit six points behind the Foxes, that could be trimmed down to three by the time Enzo Maresca's side kick off against QPR at 3pm.

Of course, Leeds can't overlook Huddersfield, who have won three of their last five since the sacking of Darren Moore and are fresh from last weekend's win over Watford at Vicarage Road. Prutton, though, can only see Saturday's fixture going one way.

"That was a fabulous win for Huddersfield Town and Andre Breitenreiter last weekend at Watford," the former Leeds man said in his weekly Sky Sports column, alongside his prediction of 2-0 to the visitors. "To get off to a good start in this league as a new manager is so important, and it stopped them sliding into the bottom three as well.

"This is a tough proposition, though. Leeds just do not look like they can drop points right now. Even fate was on their side it seemed against Leicester last week. Can they make it 10 wins in a row? It’s hard to back against."