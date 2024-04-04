Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pundit David Prutton has locked in his prediction for Leeds United’s clash with Coventry City this weekend. The Whites are preparing for another crucial clash in their automatic promotion charge, heading to the Midlands to take on a Coventry side who are also in a position where they can ill-afford to drop points, chasing down a playoff spot.

The Sky Blues are currently four points off sixth-placed Norwich City with a game in hand to play, but they lost at home to Cardiff City last time out. Leeds returned to winning ways, defeating Hull City, but any slip-up is likely to be costly for the Whites, who already need a result to go their way to ensure their fate is in their own hands heading into the final games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All that means this Saturday’s clash with Coventry is a tough one to call this weekend, despite Leeds being the obvious favourites. But Sky Sports pundit Prutton has given it a crack, as he does every week in his Championship predictions column.

Purtton wrote in this weekend’s edition: “Leeds are another team with momentum. They didn’t play to their best ability against Hull but it didn’t matter. They’ve got genuine game-changers. Leeds should be doing what they’re doing with their squad depth.

“They’ve got Premier League-quality players that didn’t do themselves any favours in the top division. It’ll be a fascinating game. I’ll go 2-1 Leeds.”