Leeds had to dig deep to take the three points with a 1-0 scoreline, despite growing in confidence and dominance in a first half that saw them go ahead through Daniel James. The second half was a completely different story and even if substitute Mateo Joseph and James had good chances to put the game to bed, Stoke piled on the pressure and forced a number of saves from Illan Meslier in the Whites goal.

Farke entered his post-match press conference with a loud sigh and a wry grin, before lauding his players for grinding out another big result. “Relief but also happiness and I'm pretty proud,” said the German. “It's the best win in 2024 for me. In such a game everyone more or less expects us to win this home game. Sometimes with a spotlight game against Leicester everyone accepts a draw. We didn't have a dip in form, but a dip in results if you can call it that at Huddersfield and then the next game is only two and a half days later, against a side fighting with everything they've got against relegation. They had a brilliant win in their last game. Should be an easy win, feels like that a bit in the stadium, the atmosphere in the stadium is a bit like going for a cup of tea and a slice of cake instead of this explosion with everyone on it. I was pretty happy with the first half, we needed 15, 20 minutes of our dominance to create chances, scored just one and could have got more goals. Second half we opted too much to wait for transition moments. Whenever we had the ball we didn't control the game, we were too greedy to go for the next attack. It was a bit like a basketball game and we had by far the better chances, two or three times we have to play the final ball a bit better. If you don't score the second it's a bit nervy, you allow the opponent to have half chances or good shooting positions. We returned with a clean sheet and I'm pretty happy and proud. It was not our best second half but this hard-fought win in the end is what brings you to a top position by the end of the season.”

Having alluded to what was at times a flat atmosphere at Elland Road and at others a cauldron of nerves, Farke was keen to reiterate his appreciation for the fans and the crucial role they will play in the promotion run-in. “It was no criticism, it was still a great atmosphere,” he said. “My suggestion is normally after such an explosion at Elland Road in the last game [against Leicester], okay it's another day in the office against a side in position 20, 21, 22 in the next game. Everyone expects entertain me, so you have to make sure you inspire this crowd. You can't also expect Elland Road is always such a firework, when you have 23 home games plus cup games, then it's more like a candle that burns from both sides and probably at the end of the season no one shows up at Elland Road any more. We need our supporters further on. I promise you, if we keep going and win each and every home game from now on, even with draws in away games, we will be in a top, top class position in May.”

NERVY FINISH - Leeds United came under heavy pressure late on at home to Stoke City but held on to give Daniel Farke a 10th win in 11 Championship outings.Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The hectic nature of the Championship continues for Leeds this week, with a Friday night trip to Sheffield Wednesday completing a run of four games in just 10 days and grinding out results is the way forward, according to Farke. “But what should we do? We have to adapt to it,” he said. “We try to keep going with grinding out results. You can't always expect offensive fireworks and top-class games. Leicester was top level, Chelsea away was top level, Huddersfield and Stoke are difficult games. You can't always be at your best. I’m pretty happy to be there with seven points from those three league games. When the odds are against you and it feels a bit like it’s Leeds against the world, we need our supporters a bit more. Even if we run out of energy we make sure they sing and shout us over the line in some games. Hopefully they keep going and supporting us the way we do, perhaps one gear more.”