Leeds were 3-1 winners against the Championship leaders, stretching their winning streak to nine games and keeping their unbeaten home record intact.

The Whites’ late, late show began in the 80th minute, substitute Connor Roberts staying calm amid chaos to stroke him a goal that cancelled out Wout Faes’ 15th-minute opener. But much more was to come, Gray running onto a ball from Georginio Rutter and seeing his shot take two deflections before finding the net and sparking wild celebrations inside Elland Road. Leeds held off Leicester pressure from late set-pieces and went on to make the scoreline a scarcely believable one, Daniel James’ free-kick being deflected in by Patrick Bamford’s outstretched knee.

"Overall a great evening for everyone connected with Leeds United, to be there with the ninth win in a row, still unbeaten at Elland Road, we have many record breaking statistics but the feeling is even more important," said Farke. "You could feel it in the celebrations of the whole stadium, how much it means to our supporters, to everyone connected with the club after tough years and days of suffering. To experience such a period, feeling like everything and everyone is so united here, delivering such results, it's great. I'm happy. Delighted for our supporters that they can celebrate such a moment with us and enjoy the weekend in a proper way."

LATE DRAMA - Leeds United scored three goals after the 80th minute to beat league-leaders Leicester City 3-1 and narrow the gap to just six points. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Farke's substitutions made a game-changing impact in the later stages, Roberts, Bamford and James all coming on to provide crucial contributions. But the introduction of Roberts at right-back also shuffled Gray to left-back, for the first time in his career, and it led to a go-ahead goal - the first of his career. Even if it will be taken off the 17-year-old by the dubious goals panel, it was a moment for the youngster to cherish forever.

"It's a big like a fairytale, in such an atmosphere," said Farke. "I told him before, the first goal will be a scruffy three-times deflected strike. All credit goes to him and Connor. It was so risky to have this change, he has never played before in left-back. Connor is also just a few weeks with us, normally known for his attacking and to let him defend against a player on fire was quite risky but all the praise goes to the players. You can have an idea and I got the feeling Connor quite often is involved in goals, there with end products, he could help to turn the game. Archie with his right foot on the left side he could have an impact. All the praise goes to the players and how they have delivered. Many compliments to Archie, Connor and my whole team. The spirit they showed and the atmosphere."

Junior Firpo was the man to depart in order for Roberts to come on and the ex-Barcelona man reacted emotionally on the bench, hurling a water bottle towards the pitch. Farke revealed the left-back was quick to say sorry, however, and even quicker to celebrate with the team, so the manager feels no need to have words. "No, because it's quite normal," he said. "He straight away apologised after the game, he was one of the first to celebrate with the guys. You want to play each and every minute. He was a bit annoyed with himself, it was not his best performance it's fair to say. Also you have to understand a player who was out for such a long time, he wants to be involved in each and every second. I'm not here to win the Nobel Peace Prize, I'm here to win football games and Junior has to accept this. He knew his reaction was perhaps too emotional. The players who perhaps didn't start but came in and made a big impact, it's great for them. The players substituted realise it makes sense what you decided, they can trust the manager. To feel there is a bigger topic, it's all about the group and not the individual. As an individual you can only shine if the group is successful."

Leeds are currently enjoying incredible success but Farke will still not be drawn on the title race. A gap to Leicester that once stood at 17 points now sits at just six, with 12 games to go. The win did nothing to change Farke's outlook on the table but it did everything for his dressing room.