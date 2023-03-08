The Portuguese youth international joined Leeds from Swiss club Servette towards the end of the January transfer window days after celebrating his 18th birthday. Monteiro made a handful of appearances at his boyhood club but had for some time been seeking regular minutes at a higher level with a clearer pathway to first-team football.

Leeds’ approach piqued the interest of the young defender and following his 18th birthday, Monteiro was able to join the club permanently for an undisclosed fee. The teenager has been named on the substitutes’ bench in the Premier League and FA Cup but appearances on the pitch have been limited to Premier League 2 with the Under-21 side.

Speaking after the young Whites’ 3-0 win over Derby County, in which central defender Monteiro played out of position, assistant Michal Pujdak said: “[He’s a] fantastic professional, he's still young, very young. People forget how young he is.

Diogo Monteiro has been an unused substitute in a handful of Leeds' Premier League fixtures since arriving in January. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

"He's had to fill in at right-back today, he did a really good job, very professional, defensively solid.

“He's comfortable in possession of the ball and at the training ground he's a top, top professional; he wants to do extras, he wants to develop all aspects of his game, he wants to do video sessions, he wants to do extra technical practices and I think he will be good.

"He's got big potential and we are definitely going to benefit from him going through this experience of playing Under-21s football, getting ready for first-team,” Pujdak said.

Due to Jesse Marsch’s departure, Michael Skubala’s promotion to first-team affairs and a coaching reshuffle, gathering an appraisal of Monteiro from Leeds United club staff has been difficult since his January arrival, however Pujdak’s observations give reason to be encouraged about the Whites’ latest signing.

Leeds have been successful in recruiting and promoting young talent in recent seasons. At the final whistle last Saturday, United finished their match against Chelsea with 19-year-old pair Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto and 21-year-old Crysencio Summerville on the pitch – all of whom were initially signed as development squad players following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.