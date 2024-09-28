'Fantastic feeling' - Leeds United new boy describes special Elland Road moment and squad mindset
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds controlled the game from start to finish, allowing the likes of Bogle and left-back Junior Firpo to play advanced roles higher up the pitch for large parts of the match.
The home side's dominance of possession ultimately led to the opportunity which Bogle converted giving Leeds a two-goal advantage shortly after the beginning of the second half, knocking the wind out of Coventry's sails.
Speaking after the match, the summer signing from Sheffield United said: "It's a fantastic feeling. I've had a few chances recently, and happy today that this one went in."
"I think I'm improving game by game, and this was definitely one of the better ones. But yeah, as a group today, even the boys that came on was fantastic. It was solid defensively and created a lot of chances.
"We wanted to start stuck second half on the front foot and then be positive and that's what I thought when I got the ball.
"I just tried to hit the target," Bogle added.
Leeds' win over Coventry was their fourth in seven matches and fifth clean sheet of the season so far. The team currently boast one of the best defensive records in the division, which Bogle has been a part of from the first whistle on the opening day.
"Obviously we see a lot of the ball, but the mindset when we haven't got the ball is to be defensively solid and help each other - it's fantastic as well."
Leeds face trips to in-form Norwich City and Sunderland over the next week, starting with a return to Carrow Road for Daniel Farke and staff on Tuesday night.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.