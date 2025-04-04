Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Town have been boosted by the return of a “fantastic” attacker for Saturday’s Championship visit of Leeds United for which doubts surround a defender.

Hatters winger Isaiah Jones was a doubt for last weekend's clash at Hull City having suffered a knock whist on international duty with Guyana for whom he scored a hat-trick for.

Jones failed to make Saturday's matchday squad as boss Matt Bloomfield declared that the 25-year-old "wasn’t quite ready to go.”

Jones, though, has since trained all week and is reported in “fantastic” shape for the weekend’s visit of Daniel Farke’s Whites.

“He’s trained all week and has been fantastic,” said Bloomfield at Friday’s pre-match press conference, as quoted by the club’s official website.

“He’s looked in a lot better shape than he was this time last week.”

Bloomfield has also revealed that there is a chance that the club’s England under-21s international centre-back Teden Mengi could return although doubts still surround his possible participation. Menghi had surgery on a knee injury in December that was set to leave him looking at months out.

“It’s possible he could feature and possible he might not,” said Bloomfield on Mengi.

“We welcome him back into the fold but we need to look after him. We had the case with Reece Burke and Tahith Chong to make sure their reintegration is at the right time but Teden is at the forefront of mind but he’s trained well. He’s worked ever-so hard and there’s no doubt he’ll feature before the end of the season.”

Jacob Brown (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (calf) are both out for the Hatters but Burke and Chong are both now back having returned from injuries last weekend.

Bloomfield said of the pair: “Burkey was a bit sore but he’s okay and Tahith has trained too – you’d never guess he’s been out the length of time he has.”