Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United visit Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly on the evening of Friday, July 19.

A warning to fans has been issued by Harrogate Town upon the club releasing ticket sales details for the upcoming pre-season friendly at home to Leeds United.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will play Simon Weaver’s side at The Exercise Stadium in a 7.30pm kick-off on Friday, July 19, for which the home side’s ticket sales process began today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town, though, are warning that segregation will be in place for the friendly and that away shirts will not be permitted where home supporters are situated in the GH Brooks Stand, Duchy Hospital Stand, Exercise Stand, Myrings Stand and the Barclay LEDa Stand (West).

Away tickets will be sold via Leeds United, with away supporters situated in the PIB Insurance Stand, Kitching Plant Hire Stand and Barclay LED Stand (East).

Home tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £12 for concessions, £8 for under-18s and £3 for under-12s.

A statement from Harrogate Town read: "Tickets for our pre-season friendly against Leeds United on Friday 19th July at The Exercise Stadium will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday 13th June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tickets will go on sale to Harrogate Town Season Ticket Holders and supporters who have purchased a ticket through our ticketing system within the last two seasons.

“Season Ticket Holders have up until Thursday 20th June to purchase their existing seat and can purchase up to four tickets per customer.

“Supporters who have a ticketing account with the club and have purchased a ticket through our ticketing system within the last two seasons can purchase up to four tickets per customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To book your existing seat, just log into your account as you would to renew your Season Ticket, or visit our Commercial Street Store.

“Please note this fixture is segregated, with home supporters situated in the GH Brooks Stand, Duchy Hospital Stand, Exercise Stand, Myrings Stand and the Barclay LED Stand (West).

“Away tickets will be sold via Leeds United, with away supporters situated in the PIB Insurance Stand, Kitching Plant Hire Stand and Barclay LED Stand (East).

“Supporters should be aware that home tickets are for home supporters only, with away shirts not permitted.