Supporters and shirts warning as Leeds United pre-season friendly ticket details are released
A warning to fans has been issued by Harrogate Town upon the club releasing ticket sales details for the upcoming pre-season friendly at home to Leeds United.
Daniel Farke’s Whites will play Simon Weaver’s side at The Exercise Stadium in a 7.30pm kick-off on Friday, July 19, for which the home side’s ticket sales process began today.
Town, though, are warning that segregation will be in place for the friendly and that away shirts will not be permitted where home supporters are situated in the GH Brooks Stand, Duchy Hospital Stand, Exercise Stand, Myrings Stand and the Barclay LEDa Stand (West).
Away tickets will be sold via Leeds United, with away supporters situated in the PIB Insurance Stand, Kitching Plant Hire Stand and Barclay LED Stand (East).
Home tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £12 for concessions, £8 for under-18s and £3 for under-12s.
A statement from Harrogate Town read: "Tickets for our pre-season friendly against Leeds United on Friday 19th July at The Exercise Stadium will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday 13th June.
“Tickets will go on sale to Harrogate Town Season Ticket Holders and supporters who have purchased a ticket through our ticketing system within the last two seasons.
“Season Ticket Holders have up until Thursday 20th June to purchase their existing seat and can purchase up to four tickets per customer.
“Supporters who have a ticketing account with the club and have purchased a ticket through our ticketing system within the last two seasons can purchase up to four tickets per customer.
“To book your existing seat, just log into your account as you would to renew your Season Ticket, or visit our Commercial Street Store.
“Please note this fixture is segregated, with home supporters situated in the GH Brooks Stand, Duchy Hospital Stand, Exercise Stand, Myrings Stand and the Barclay LED Stand (West).
“Away tickets will be sold via Leeds United, with away supporters situated in the PIB Insurance Stand, Kitching Plant Hire Stand and Barclay LED Stand (East).
“Supporters should be aware that home tickets are for home supporters only, with away shirts not permitted.
“For any ticketing enquiries please email [email protected].”
