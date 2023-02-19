Ian Poveda is on a season-long loan at Blackpool and the 23-year-old attacker returned to the Tangerines starting line up for Saturday’s Championship hosting of Stoke City. With just seven minutes on the clock, the Whites loanee cut in from the right flank and unleashed a swirling drive which deflected past keeper Matija Sarkic for what proved the only goal of the game and Poveda’s first Tangerines league strike. Poveda, who was also booked, was eventually taken off in the 63rd minute and a video has been doing the rounds on social media of Poveda applauding the club’s fans following the 1-0 victory and being serenaded to the tune of the Tequila song.

Fellow Whites duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton were also left celebrating on Saturday as both started for Millwall in their 3-2 victory at home to second-placed Sheffield United in which Tom Bradshaw bagged a hat-trick. Cresswell played the full match whilst Shackleton bagged 72 minutes upon his return to the XI.

Elsewhere, Joe Gelhardt bagged his latest start for loan side Sunderland but the Whites forward’s wait for his first Black Cats goal continues. Gelhardt played 62 minutes of a 1-1 draw in which a strike from former Leeds youngster Jack Clarke put Sunderland ahead, only for Nahki Wells to equalise in the 93rd minute.

Cody Drameh returned from a recent injury to start for Luton Town in their clash at home to leaders Burnley but the Whites right back pulled up injured and taken off in the 32nd minute of a 1-0 defeat. Leo Hjelde, who has only recently been injured, was an unused substitute for Rotherham United in their 2-0 loss at home to Coventry City.

In League One, Lewis Bate again started for Oxford United but was taken off with 15 minutes left in a 1-0 defeat at Cambridge United.

But in League Two, Alfie McCalmont bagged his first goal for Carlisle United to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Colchester United. In just the fourth minute. McCalmont pounced on a poor headed back pass to race in on goal and then slot home a cool finish. The Whites midfielder played 84 minutes before coming off. Jack Jenkins, though, was again not involved for Salford City in their 2-1 reverse against visiting Swindon Town.

In the top flight, Dan James was an unused substitute for Fulham in their last-gasp 1-0 success at Brighton.