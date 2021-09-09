Fans react to Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips' latest performance for England

Kalvin Phillips in training with England. Pic: Getty

It was a frustrating night for Gareth Southgate’s side as Damian Szymanski headed home in injury time to cancel out Harry Kane’s stunning long rang strike.

It is the first time the Three Lions have dropped points in their quest to top Group I and qualify for Qatar 2022.

There was no second cap for Patrick Bamford in Warsaw, but Kalvin Phillips made his 13th appearance in 15 England games this year, and put in an impressive shift.

The midfielder was shown yellow inside ten minutes but that didn't hold him back, as he continued to command the middle of the pitch with his aggressive tackling for the full 90 minutes.

Here’s what fans had to say about Phillips’ performance against Poland:

@ExpatTennisFan: To come up with 12 ball recoveries despite playing 80+ minutes with a (very dodgy) yellow card was an amazing performance.

Kalvin Phillips at Euro 2020. Pic: Getty

@Chris1Bairstow: Another great shift are Yorkshire Pirlo put in last night. His awareness on on the pitch is second to none. Well done to all the lads. on to the next.

@HarryWilding_: Kalvin Phillips really is a phenomenal athlete, covers so much ground with interceptions and recoveries and is so classy when he’s on the ball as well.

@smith_lewis87: Kalvin Phillips is a joke. What a player.

@tommy_lufc: Not sure if I’m a fan of football or just Kalvin Phillips at this point.

Kalvin Phillips battles for the ball. Pic: Getty

@DFinnson: Kalvin Phillips has been absolutely sensational tonight what a beast.

@MattMcGlinchey: Kalvin Phillips could play for any football team on the planet. That good.

@BenEustice1: Kalvin Phillips is absolutely bloody brilliant. Physical game like this just up his street.

@deanoooh2020: How good has #LUFC’s @Kalvinphillips been tonight, in spite of a yellow card which shouldn’t have been I’ve seen players get a pen for that but he’s gone on and ruled that midfield area.