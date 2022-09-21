Fans of Leeds United and rivals given strong Premier League warning via new behaviour bans

Supporters caught carrying or activating pyrotechnics or smoke bombs, or entering the pitch without permission, will now receive an automatic club ban with a minimum term of one year.

A statement released by the Premier League on Wednesday afternoon read: “At a Premier League Shareholders’ Meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to introduce minimum-length bans for supporters who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviours at League stadiums.

WARNING: From the Premier League to fans over anti-social and criminal behaviour. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

“These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in such activities.