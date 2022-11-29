Fans of club and country in agreement over fresh international decision on Leeds United ace
Some of Leeds United’s fans have been left bemused by an international decision taken on a Whites star on Qatar World Cup Group B crunch night.
Summer signing Brenden Aaronson has dazzled for Leeds since joining the club from RB Salzburg in the summer but USA boss Gregg Berhalter named the 22-year-old amongst his substitutes for a third game in a row for Tuesday night’s must-win game against Iran.
Here is what a handful of Whites fans had to say about the decision on social media about a game in which Aaronson’s Whites team mate Tyler Adams again lined up as USA captain.
‘Aaronson and Gio on the bench again?? he forgot it's a must win game #USMNT #WorldcupQatar2022 #lufc’ – Dez (@becracra)
‘Crazy #lufc’ – Cillian Mc Donagh (@1919Cillian83)
‘Aaronson on the bench again. Really surprised that he hasn’t started a game so far tbh #LUFC’ – LUFC Connor (@ConnorMOT92)
‘The disrespect to Aaronson is a joke. #lufc’ – Tone (@Bielsaball28)
‘Sargent, who plays for Norwich, starts (again) in front of Aaronson, who plays for Leeds. I'm starting to think these boys don't know a lot about soccerballs...’ – Chris Barnes (@LeoDensian)
The above views were also shared by USA fans on social media, a selection of which are below.
‘So Aaronson can be a force in the Premier League and Reyna can be a force in the Bundesliga BUT can't start for the team USA? Your days are numbered Berhalter’ – Mike (@BMWill03)
‘Gio and Aaronson better be on by half.’ – kstate_MAN (@kstateman14)
‘Sweet. No Aaronson or Gio yet again. Gregg might be trying to tie our way out of this World Cup…’ – Carmen Cider (@JMack_Spratt)
‘All 3 games having Gio and Aaronson off the bench is a criminal offence.’ – Justin (@ATownEagle)
‘Big yikes on this lineup. No offense to Sargent but Aaronson should be in, Gio should be in, Zimmerman should be in. I’m happy CCV is in because he’s a good player but this game will determine whether Berhalter has a job on Wednesday’ – Andrew Horn (@theandrewhorn)