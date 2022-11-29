News you can trust since 1890
Fans of club and country in agreement over fresh international decision on Leeds United ace

Some of Leeds United’s fans have been left bemused by an international decision taken on a Whites star on Qatar World Cup Group B crunch night.

By Lee Sobot
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Summer signing Brenden Aaronson has dazzled for Leeds since joining the club from RB Salzburg in the summer but USA boss Gregg Berhalter named the 22-year-old amongst his substitutes for a third game in a row for Tuesday night’s must-win game against Iran.

Here is what a handful of Whites fans had to say about the decision on social media about a game in which Aaronson’s Whites team mate Tyler Adams again lined up as USA captain.

‘Aaronson and Gio on the bench again?? he forgot it's a must win game #USMNT #WorldcupQatar2022 #lufc’ – Dez (@becracra)

DISMAY: At USA coach Gregg Berhalter, right, not starting Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, left. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images.

‘Crazy #lufc’ – Cillian Mc Donagh (@1919Cillian83)

‘Aaronson on the bench again. Really surprised that he hasn’t started a game so far tbh #LUFC’ – LUFC Connor (@ConnorMOT92)

‘The disrespect to Aaronson is a joke. #lufc’ – Tone (@Bielsaball28)

‘Sargent, who plays for Norwich, starts (again) in front of Aaronson, who plays for Leeds. I'm starting to think these boys don't know a lot about soccerballs...’ – Chris Barnes (@LeoDensian)

The above views were also shared by USA fans on social media, a selection of which are below.

‘So Aaronson can be a force in the Premier League and Reyna can be a force in the Bundesliga BUT can't start for the team USA? Your days are numbered Berhalter’ – Mike (@BMWill03)

‘Gio and Aaronson better be on by half.’ – kstate_MAN (@kstateman14)

‘Sweet. No Aaronson or Gio yet again. Gregg might be trying to tie our way out of this World Cup…’ – Carmen Cider (@JMack_Spratt)

‘All 3 games having Gio and Aaronson off the bench is a criminal offence.’ – Justin (@ATownEagle)

‘Big yikes on this lineup. No offense to Sargent but Aaronson should be in, Gio should be in, Zimmerman should be in. I’m happy CCV is in because he’s a good player but this game will determine whether Berhalter has a job on Wednesday’ – Andrew Horn (@theandrewhorn)

