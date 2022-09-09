Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and the Premier League took the decision to postpone this weekend’s fixtures to honour her life and contribution to the nation and as a mark of respect.

Leeds United were due to take on Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Monday evening but the game has been postponed and will be re-arranged at a later date.

The Football Supporters’ Association says it recognises that no decision would have been perfect but believes that this weekend’s games would have offered the perfect chance for fans to unite as one and pay their own tributes to The Queen.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: For special tributes to Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, shown on the big screen as hosts FC Zurich took on Arsenal in Switzerland in Thursday night's Europa League clash, say the FSA. Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images.

A statement released by the FSA on Friday afternoon read: “It was with great sadness that the Football Supporters’ Association received yesterday’s announcement that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral.

"Following that news, the football authorities today said that, from the Premier League down to the grassroots game, football matches would be postponed.

“We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning.

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respect to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.

“Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect decision for the football authorities, but many supporters will feel this was an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes.