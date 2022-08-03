Previously described as a ‘thick as thieves’ pairing, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood have spoken about each other following the signing of their new Leeds United contracts.

Gelhardt has committed himself to Leeds until 2027 while Greenwood put pen to paper on a new four-year contract earlier this week.

In doing so, the club have secured the futures of two talented England youth internationals who are set to feature increasingly during the coming season.

Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood of Leeds United

Gelhardt and Greenwood’s Leeds journey began two summers ago when the pair joined from Wigan Athletic and Arsenal respectively.

The slightly younger Gelhardt had Championship experience with the cash-strapped Latics, while Greenwood had amassed a number of appearances in the Under-18 Premier League and at Under-23 level with Arsenal and boyhood club Sunderland.

In total, the pair cost an initial £2.5 million – regarded as a steal by Leeds supporters based on the pair’s performances over the last 24 months.

“It feels great,” Greenwood told LUTV after earning the reward of a new contract. “Obviously we [Gelhardt] came in together and we're doing this together. It's like a journey,” the North East-born attacker added.

"We're always sticking together and we're always looking after each other, we have a great, great friendship on and off the pitch as well. So yes, it's a nice thing to go through.”

Posed with the same question, Liverpudlian Joe Gelhardt said: “When you're on the pitch in the Premier League with one of your teammates who you've worked with from the 23s up to the first team it's a great feeling, because you know each other and you're proud of each other and you're willing to give your all.

Gelhardt and Greenwood have also played with each other at international level, representing England at Under-17 level previously.

"I'll run for him, he'll run for me and it's the same with all of us really, so it's a great feeling,” Gelhardt added.

Greenwood and Gelhardt appear to have retained their squad numbers for the coming season, sporting the No. 42 and No. 30 respectively.