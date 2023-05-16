The 33-year-old, who counts Stuart Dallas as a friend and was pictured at Thorp Arch last summer alongside ex-Whites boss Jesse Marsch, was riding in the super sport practice round of the Northern Ireland racing event last week when he was involved in a crash at Church Corner in Portrush.

Johnston was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast suffering from multiple injuries, having undergone a blood transfusion on a golf course.

His family say he is now on the road to recovery.

RECOVERING - Leeds United supporter Lee Johnston was involved in a crash at the North West 200. Pic: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement they said: "It's been a rollercoaster of a week, with Lee being in intensive care since Thursday, three days on a ventilator, eight hours in surgery. We are pleased to announce after suffering a broken femur, shoulder, break in the foot and face, a number of broken ribs and a collapsed lung, Lee is on the slow road to recovery.

"Lee was in a critical condition when he arrived at the hospital. We would like to say a huge thank you to every member of staff that has worked on Lee. From surgeons, doctors, nurses, we are very grateful for the treatment and care he has received. A huge thank you to the medical team that worked with Lee to keep him alive on the way to the hospital."

Johnston is based in West Yorkshire but grew up in Maguiresbridge, a small village in County Fermanagh. Leeds stalwart and fellow Northern Irishman Dallas is among those to have expressed their love and support for the current leader of the British Supersport Championship and five-time NW200 winner.

"The amound of support from people has been incredible and none of it has been unnoticed," their statement continued.

WELL WISHES - Paul Jordan's bike shows a get well message for Leeds fan and road racer Lee Johnston. Pic: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad