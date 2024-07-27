Family name continues with armband but Leeds United youngsters reverse in non-league friendly
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Leeds United family name continued with the captain’s armband but with a Whites youngsters reverse in Saturday’s non-league opposition friendly.
United’s first team played their second pre-season friendly in Germany on Saturday afternoon against Schalke 04 and the club’s under-21s were also in action on home soli at Guiseley.
Ahead of the new Premier League Two season, the recently departed Charlie Cresswell’s younger brother Alfie was handed the captain’s armband for the fixture, fresh from signing a new deal.
The two sides entered the half-time break goalless but the young Whites ultimately suffered a 1-0 defeat via a Jake Lawlor strike in the 58th minute.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.