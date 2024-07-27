Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s under-21s were also in action on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

A Leeds United family name continued with the captain’s armband but with a Whites youngsters reverse in Saturday’s non-league opposition friendly.

United’s first team played their second pre-season friendly in Germany on Saturday afternoon against Schalke 04 and the club’s under-21s were also in action on home soli at Guiseley.

Ahead of the new Premier League Two season, the recently departed Charlie Cresswell’s younger brother Alfie was handed the captain’s armband for the fixture, fresh from signing a new deal.