West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan said he was yet to see the decision made by referee Graham Scott which denied Leeds United a spot-kick for a pull on Willy Gnonto inside the first half at The Hawthorns.

The Whites felt they had a strong case for a penalty when Gnonto was hauled to the floor by Baggies centre-half Cedric Kipre shortly before half-time, but referee Scott immediately waved away the young Italian's protestations.

Leeds also believed there were cases for Georginio Rutter in the opening stages as well as a handball shout during the second half - all of which went unawarded.

Daniel Farke expressed his frustration at the Gnonto decision, while Corberan insisted he was yet to see a replay but hoped the correct decision had been made in the interest of fairness.

"I don't know because I didn't see any [replays] yet but I can tell you Leeds have some of the best players in the last third of the pitch and normally they are going to challenge your defenders. I don't know if any of these challenges was something else or something, honestly I don't know. Hopefully the decision of the referee was fair because that's what we want to always receive, the more fair decision of the referees."

Reflecting on the game as a whole, Corberan was pleased with his team's application and the way in which they defended Leeds during the second half.

"In the first minutes we didn't adapt well to the game. As soon as I saw [their] first XI, I knew that something will change and they have changed a little bit the fact they play with a different right-back, normally they play with a right-back more short and is one of the options we have to press. Today they put Spence on the right side and he was attacking more long.

"Today you can only win [against] Leeds if you play with personality.