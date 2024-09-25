Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United summer transfer target Emiliano Buendia has spoken for the first time since returning the pitch after a lengthy injury lay-off.

The Argentine attacking midfielder was a target for Leeds this summer, as confirmed by chief executive Angus Kinnear in a recent podcast interview with The Square Ball. However, Leeds were unable to lure the 27-year-old to Elland Road where he would have worked again under Daniel Farke, with whom he won the Championship title twice at Norwich City.

“Buendia was on our list, and very clearly [the feedback] from Aston Villa [was that he] wasn’t going to be released, and the player didn’t want to come back down. He felt he’d served his time at Championship level," Kinnear said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United boss Farke was believed to be keen to reunite with the attacking talisman who scored 23 times and assisted several more across 77 Championship games under the German as Norwich were crowned Championship winners in 2019 and 2021.

Buendia subsequently earned a move to Premier League Aston Villa, playing regularly during his first two seasons in the West Midlands but missed the entirety of last term due to a serious knee injury.

“It is a really special night, to come back to play again for this club,” the Argentinian, who captained his side in their Carabao Cup victory over Wycombe Wanderers, told Sky Sports at Adams Park.

“It is my fourth season here, to have the captain’s armband and to help the team with a goal and get through to another round is an amazing feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been working hard through the summer before the pre-season to start as a normal player with the team," Buendia added, suggesting his focus throughout the transfer window had been to return to the fold under Unai Emery at Villa Park, not elsewhere.

"I know it’s a good moment for me. I’m trying to get a good rhythm to be able to help the team.”

“We have many competitions and we want to go for everything. That’s what the club wants and we are trying to be the best we can be.

“We showed we have a decent squad with many good players. We rotated, played our academy players who are starting their careers, so it’s very nice,” Buendia added, via the Press Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa are in the Champions League this season for the first time in over 40 years and will face the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Monaco and Celtic in the new-look format of the competition before the knockout stage, should they qualify.

Buendia missed the chance to represent Villa in Europe last season as the knee ligament injury suffered by the Argentine kept him out of their run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League where they were eventually beaten by Greek side Olympiacos.

Persuading the 27-year-old to drop down into the Championship with Leeds was always going to be a difficult task due to the opportunities available to him as a fit-again playmaker at Villa Park.

His goal against Wycombe in midweek was his first since March 2023, putting an end to Buendia's 18-month hiatus from an official matchday scoresheet.