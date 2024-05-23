Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the Whites prepare for their Championship play-off final against Southampton

Leeds United are now potentially just 90 minutes away from regaining Premier League status. The Whites take on Southampton in Sunday's Championship play-off final and they know a win at Wembley Stadium would see them promoted at the first time of asking following last season's relegation.

Leeds are more than aware that they have their work cut out, of course, having lost to Southampton twice in the regular campaign, but they travel to capital with confidence and they'll fancy their chances of living up to their favourites tag. Ahead of this weekend's all or nothing tie, the Yorkshire Evening Post provides a round-up of the some of the latest Leeds United headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bengal Brasserie Arena Quarter – serving authentic Indian cuisine in the heart of the city. Proudly supporting Leeds United and the YEP.

Romano's Phillips verdict

Fabrizio Romano is confident that Kalvin Phillips will leave Manchester City this summer after failing to impress while on loan at West Ham United over the last few months. Phillips joined West Ham in the hope of being able to find minutes and form after struggling to make the desired impact with City.

However, poor showings and mistakes have left him out of the picture at the London Stadium towards the end of the season. He has already been linked with a number of clubs this summer with a return to Leeds being mentioned with regularity.

Of course, even if Leeds were to be promoted this weekend, it remains to be seen if they would be able to make a move for Phillips make sense financially, but the links aren't going away and Romano does see a path back to Elland Road for the England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kalvin will leave,” Romano told JD Football when asked about Phillips. “It depends [where]. Let’s see what happens with Leeds. Yeah, let’s see what happens with Leeds, it’s a possibility.”

Phillips has also been linked with a move to Fulham this summer. Wherever he ends up, though, he'll be determined to get his career back on track, restore his reputation and work his way back into Gareth Southgate's plans.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Fowler's transfer advice

Ex-Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler believes the Whites will have to splash the cash this summer, should they win promotion to the Premier League. Leeds finished third in the Championship, behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City, but have the opportunity to claim a spot in next year's top flight this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having seen all three of last season's promoted teams succumb to relegation this season, though, Fowler has warned that this year's bunch will have to push themselves in the transfer market in an attempt to bridge the gap.

"I don't think Leeds have got a squad that can compete in the Premier League right now," Fowler said per Crypto Casino LTD. "It's not being derogatory to the players or to the manager, but you have to be a realist in football.

"If you don't spend money when you go up from the Championship, you go straight back down. Look at the teams at the bottom of the Premier League this year - Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton - three teams that got promoted. None of them spent an absolute fortune.