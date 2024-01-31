Leeds United are now preparing to take on Bristol City after their FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle last weekend. Daniel Farke's men could - at least temporarily - move into the top two with a win on Friday night, though Ipswich Town will have two games in hand at that point.

Leeds have been in fine form in the league over the last few weeks, winning their last four, but they are going to have to remain ultra consistent to come out on top in the race for second. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Romano on Gnonto

Leeds are reportedly concentrating on tying Wilfried Gnonto down to a new contract, with the young Italy international in need of improved terms after showing his quality early in his time at the club. Gnonto has achieved plenty of interest over the last six to eight months, and the Whites will hope a new deal keeps him away from the grasp of others.

“Leeds’ priority will be to extend Gnonto’s contract,” Fabrizio Romano wrote on GiveMeSport. “This is getting closer and would be fantastic news for Leeds. They’re pushing for the final details to be resolved as soon as possible and for the contract to be signed in the next hours or days. So, this is their priority.”

Worrall interest

Leeds are reportedly interested in a deal to sign an out of favour Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. The Whites are also being linked with Everton man Ben Godfrey, but according to Alan Nixon, Worrall is also an option.