Fabrizio Romano issues update on Leeds United 'target' amid 'battle' with Celtic for defender
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to face Plymouth Argyle.
Leeds United are now closing in on their final game before the international break, facing Plymouth Argyle this weekend. The Whites picked up a huge win over Leicester City last time out, and they will now be looking to further close the gap between themselves and the top two ahead of the break.
Daniel Farke's men are currently eight points behind Ipswich Town in second place, and while they have plenty of time to make up ground, they will want to be applying real pressure by the time Christmas rolls around. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.
Romano on Jalo
Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the current situation surrounding reported Leeds target Fabio Jalo, who is currently impressing with Barnsley. TEAMtalk lists Sunderland, Leeds United, Brighton, Everton and Fulham as interested parties earlier this week.
“A good talent, still only 17 years old, impressing at Barnsley this season," he said. "There have been links with Leeds United and some Premier League clubs, but honestly I’m not aware of any concrete or advanced negotiations so far – just normal scouting. I expect that to be decided in a more clear way between December and January.”
Leeds battle for defender
Leeds are said to be one of the clubs interested in a deal to sign Hammerby star Nathaniel Adeji in January. Fotboll Direkt have reported that Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Preston North End are all interested in the defender.
It's claimed Celtic and Rangers are also interested in the 21-year-old, who can play as both a centre-back and a full-back. It's reported Hammerby will demand a fee of around £3.4million plus a sell-on clause worth 15% if they are to sell the youngster this winter. Clubs are already said to have sent scouts to watch him, and he may well be a man in demand this winter.