BACK WHERE IT BEGAN: Everton's former Leeds United midfielder Fabian Delph, left, being chased by Jamie Shackleton, centre, as Kalvin Phillips, right, looks on in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Elland Road. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Bradford-born Delph joined Leeds when he was ten years old and progressed through the Whites Academy to the first team until being sold to Aston Villa in 2009.

Twelve years later, the England international midfielder stepped out at Elland Road in a Premier League game when replacing Demarai Gray as an 83rd-minute substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw between the Whites and Toffees.

Delph's appearance on the touchline was greeted by huge cheers from the home faithful inside a packed Elland Road, followed by a loud chant of "you're Leeds and you know you are."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delph, 31, reacted by taking to his Instagram page the following day, posting a picture of United's fans on his story together with the words: "Great day for me to go back to my boyhood club where it all started, thank you for the warm reception."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.