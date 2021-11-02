Fabian Delph - Photo memories of a prized Leeds United asset

He was the star of a new Leeds United era.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:49 pm
Fabian Delph in action for Leeds United.

Fabian Delph was a prized asset who to a generation of the Elland Road faithful was sold too soon. The midfielder only played one full season for Leeds United before being sold to Aston Villa for £6 million. The academy product made 56 appearances in total for the club scoring six goals. He contribution during the 2008/09 season helped him to win the young player of the year in the end of season Football League Awards. He also won Leeds United's own young player of the season award as well as goal of the season, for his strike against Brighton.

Fabian Delph replaces Robbie Blake to make his Leeds United debut against Derby County at Pride Park in August 2007.
Fabian Delph tracks Chester City's Damien Mozika during the Carling Cup first round clash at the Deva Stadium in August 2008.

Fabian Delph on the attack against Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road in September 2008. He scored in a 5-2 win.
Fabian Delph fires home against Walsall at Elland Road in October 2008. He bagged a brace in a 3-0 win.
Fabian Delph celebrates scoring against Hartlepool United at Elland Road in November 2008. The Whites won 4-1.
Fabian Delph battles for the ball with Northampton Town's Giles Coke during the FA Cup first round clash at Elland Road in November 2008.
Fabian Delph fires towards goal during Leeds United's clash with Stockport County at Edgeley Park in December 2008. He scored in a 3-1 win.
Fabian Delph celebrates scoring a worldy against Brighton and Hove Albion at Withdean Stadium in January 2009. It was voted the Leeds United goal of the season.
Fabian Delphs controls the ball under pressure during Leeds United's clash with Scunthorpe United at Elland Road in February 2009. The Whites won 3-2.
Oldham Athletic goalkeeper Kevin Maher clears the ball under pressure from Fabian Delph during the League One clash at Boundary Park in March 2009.
Fabian Delph sees his effort saved by MK Dons goalkeeper Willy Gueret in the final minutes of the League One clash at Elland Road in March 2009. The Whites won 2-0.
Fabian Delph bursts past Stockport County's Michael Rose during the League One clash at Elland Road in April 2009. The Whites won 1-0.
Fabian Delph gets a foot in on Colchester United's Dean Hammond during the League One clash at the Community Stadium in April 2009.
Fabian Delph holds his head after watching his shot from just outside Leyton Orient's goal mouth go narrowly wide during the League One clash at the Matchroom Stadium in April 2009. The game finished 2-2.
Fabian Delph receives a yellow card during Leeds United's League One play off semi final first leg clash against Millwall at The Den in May 2009.
Fabian Delph gets in a shot during the League One play off semi final second leg against Millwall at Elland Road in May 2009.
