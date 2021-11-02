Fabian Delph - Photo memories of a prized Leeds United asset

Fabian Delph was a prized asset who to a generation of the Elland Road faithful was sold too soon. The midfielder only played one full season for Leeds United before being sold to Aston Villa for £6 million. The academy product made 56 appearances in total for the club scoring six goals. He contribution during the 2008/09 season helped him to win the young player of the year in the end of season Football League Awards. He also won Leeds United's own young player of the season award as well as goal of the season, for his strike against Brighton. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook