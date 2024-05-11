But, first things first, let’s hope Leeds United are back here properly next season as we sit here at the Etihad again, one year on from the Whites’ 2-1 defeat last May en route to relegation under Sam Allardyce. One year later, it’s now the turn of United’s under-18s this evening who are in the final of the FA Youth Cup for the third time in the club’s history - against Manchester City’s under-18s. There’s no Harry Gray tonight - he’s too young by the law of the competition’s rules. City will be a tough proposition, they beat Leeds home and away in the league and are 20 points and three places ahead of the fifth-placed Whites in the table. But boss Rob Etherington refused to label this as any sort of David vs Goliath contest. Cole Palmer scored for City the last time they won this trophy and Phil Foden was on the scoresheet in the final a few years before that. Very likely we will have future stars on show tonight - and a big crowd is expected with Leeds having sold their 6000 allocation. Talk of around 20000 tonight including City. Team news at 7pm. No Harry Gray so Charlie Crew will be the one to watch for. He will basically not be involved if needed by Daniel Farke for Sunday’s Championship play-offs semi-final first leg at Norwich City in a 12 noon start. That, of course, and promotion, is what matters most, but a trophy for the youngsters would do very nicely indeed for starters on a huge weekend for the club. Full updates and analysis to come throughout the evening here.