FA Youth Cup final live: Manchester City v Leeds United - first team squad member starts, updates and analysis from the Etihad
Leeds have made it to the competition’s final for the third time in the club’s history, 27 years on from beating Crystal Palace in the final of 1997. Four years earlier, the young Whites beat a Manchester United team that featured David Beckham, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs to lift the trophy in 1993.
Thirty one years on, the blue half of Manchester now stands in the way of a Whites club treble. City were drawn as the ‘home team’ for the final and sit three places and 20 points above Leeds in the under-18s Premier League north table. City also did the double over Leeds during the league campaign, recording 4-1 and 5-2 victories against Rob Etherington’s young side.
Here, upon landing at the Etihad, we will bring you all of the early team news and pre-match build-up to the 7pm kick-off before match updates and analysis.
Harry Gray, younger brother of Whites star Archie, will not feature this evening, the 15-year striker ruled out due to being too young as part of competition age boundaries. Whites boss Etherington has also revealed that the availability of 17-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew would depend on whether first team boss Daniel Farke needed him for Sunday’s Championship play-offs semi-final first leg at Norwich City.
The game is being streamed exclusively to FA Channels, shown on The FA Player, Emirates FA Cup X, YouTube and TikTok channels.
Home dismay
24: Ball in the net via a thunderous finish from Alfa-Ruprecht who was played in behind the back line by Henderson-Hall but he was clearly offside and flag saves Leeds after he smashes the ball in.
Down the sides again
23: Alfa-Ruprecht this time down the right, cross takes a deflection and Mahady gathers, he has done well, kept his concentration at all times
Nadala involved again , chance
22: City in down the left, Mfuni this time gets to the byline but cross into the box is smothered by Mahady, Leeds under the pump a bit
Dangerman
20: Nadala very quick and skilful, goes past several men after cutting inside from the left and eventually tackled
City possession now
19: Pass, pass, pass in the Leeds half as they look to work an opening into the area.
Plenty of fans still coming
17: Nearly 20 minutes in and still people coming in. The Leeds/area end is basically full.
CHANE CITY AGAIN
15: Alfa-Ruprecht gets space down the right and sends a dangerous cross whizzing through the box, Heskey heavily involved with good hold up play in the build-up.
CHANCE CITY
12: Ndala smashes the ball into the side netting, tight angle after being teed up by Oboavwodou’s good run through the middle
Comes to nothing
12: Corner ends up being a City throw
Another good Leeds run
11: By McDonald this time down the left, goes by Henderson-Hall who was to clear for a corner
