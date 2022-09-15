A statement from the FA says Marsch admitted that his language and behaviour during an incident in the second half of the game at Brentford was improper and an independent regulatory commission has therefore imposed the ban and fine.

In the written reasons it emerged that Marsch was said to have acted in an ‘overly aggressive manner’ and according to the fourth official Keith Stroud, threatened to go on the pitch.

Marsch was incensed when Leeds’ claim for a penalty, after a challenge on Crysencio Summerville, did not result in referee Rob Jones being sent to check his monitor, as he was earlier in the game when he awarded the hosts a spot-kick.

Stroud’s account, according to the written reasons, was as follows: “After 63 minutes play, I advised the referee of the totally unacceptable and inappropriate behaviour of the Leeds United Manager, Mr Jesse Marsch following an incident in the Brentford penalty area.

"As the incident happened and there was no decision in favour of Leeds United, Mr Marsch ran out of the technical area, and entered the field of play, as play was still progressing, jumping and waving his arms erratically. He then came back towards me in an overly aggressive manner, throwing his arms about and shouted 'what the **** was that? It a ******* penalty, he's got to ******* check it, it's a ******* penalty'.

“He then threatened to go onto the field of play again using the '*******' word in some context, but I am unable to remember his words at this point. He continued to remonstrate and then left the technical area again to confront AR1 [assistant referee], throwing his arms about aggressively, shouting 'he's got to ******* check it, he's got to ******* check it'.

"I advised the referee that due to the aggressive nature, the words used and the breach of technical area protocol, and a clear and sustained act of unacceptable behaviour this this warranted a red card and dismissal from the technical area.”

SITTING OUT - Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has been handed a one-match touchline ban and a £10,000 fine for his sending off at Brentford. Pic: Getty

The independent commission reviewed the incident from two camera angles and felt that the footage reinforced Stroud’s account.

The written reasons read: “From the tactical camera, we were able to see JM’s entry to the field of play, the constant bellowing at the Match Referee and the confrontation with AR1 in which JM wholly invades AR1’s personal space still waving his arms around and shouting. We note that the period over which JM was out of his technical area and behaving in this manner was just short of one minute. From the footage we saw that JM was repeatedly swearing, albeit there was no personal abuse directed at the Match Officials.”

The commission also revealed that Marsch apologised in a letter, as did Leeds United, which was accepted and they added that they were impressed by the personal mitigation put forward.

Marsch’s lack of previous breaches of the FA’s Rule E3 was also credited, along with his prompt admission of the charge and remorse.