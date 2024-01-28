Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s Whites were held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road, meaning a long trek to Home Park to face the Pilgrims for a fourth round replay set to be played midweek over the first full week in February.

The winners from the Home Park rematch will book their place in the fifth round of the competition, the draw for which takes place this afternoon on ITV from around 2pm. The draw is being held ahead of the 2.30pm kick-off between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield, screened live in the UK on ITV1 and across ITV1’s social media channels.

Seema Jaswal will be presenting and the draw will be made by former Chelsea and Liverpool player Glen Johnson. Games in the fifth round will take place week commencing Monday, February 26, with a prize fund offering of £225,000 for winning clubs.

DRAW DETAILS: For the fifth round of the FA Cup, above. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Leeds or Plymouth will be ball no 12 in the draw which includes Maidstone United after their shock 2-1 win at United's Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town.

Ball numbers in full

1 Watford or Southampton

2 Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham

3 AFC Bournemouth

4 West Brom or Wolves

5 Bristol City or Nottingham Forest

6 Leicester City

7 Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City

8 Chelsea or Aston Villa

9 Maidstone United

10 Liverpool or Norwich City

11 Manchester City

12 Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

13 Luton Town

14 Newport County or Manchester United

15 Brighton