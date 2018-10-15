FA charges Leeds United star Pontus Jansson over "robbery" comments

Pontus Jansson has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after accusing referee Jeremy Simpson of “robbery” at the end of Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The Sweden defender has been cited for using insulting language and bringing the game into disrepute after he swore and hit out at Simpson’s performance during a live interview at the end of the match on October 6.

Simpson became the focus of attention by awarding Brentford a contentious penalty and sending off Leeds’ right-back Luke Ayling, despite sparing Brentford’s Moses Odubajo from a second yellow card for a similar foul earlier in the game.

An angry Jansson, whose 88th-minute header averted a second Championship defeat of the season for Leeds, vented his frustration during a post-match interview with Sky Sports on the pitch, saying the result “feels s**t”.

He refused to temper his tone, saying: “I don't care. This was a robbery from the referee so it feels bad. Do you think I should be happy? No chance.”

Jansson is likely to receive a fine for his comments if he pleads guilty or has the charge upheld and the FA confirmed this afternoon that the centre-back was facing punishment.

A statement read: “Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson has been charged following the game against Brentford on October 6.

“It is alleged his comments in a post-match interview were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

Jansson, who is back home in Sweden to be present at the birth of his first child, has until 6pm on Wednesday to respond.

Last week the FA asked Leeds to provide their observations over a separate flashpoint which saw Neal Maupay pelted with coins and other missiles after he converted Brentford penalty on 62 minutes.

United were due to respond by today.

The governing body, however, caused surprise when it revealed that Brentford’s Sergi Canos would not be charged over a second-half clash with Leeds’ Gjanni Alioski.

Video footage captured Canos aiming a headbutt at Alioski during a scuffle in Brentford’s dug-out but a panel of three former officials failed to unanimously agree on whether the winger was guilty of violent conduct, leaving the FA unable to act.