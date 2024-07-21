'Eye for a goal' - Daniel Farke hails new Leeds United face but with matches warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whites boss Daniel Farke has hailed a new Leeds United face ahead of the new campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has outlined what new loan signing Joe Rothwell will offer but with an early matches warning.

Experienced midfielder Rothwell became United’s third signing of the summer last week, joining the Whites on a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell, 29, spent last season on loan at United’s former Championship promotion rivals Southampton and made his Whites debut in Friday night’s pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town.

The midfielder played the game’s first 45 minutes alongside Ilia Gruev in the middle of the park as part of a 3-0 victory, after which Farke declared that Rothwell would need time before being truly ‘game fit’.

The new Whites signing only made four starts for Southampton with his other 12 league outings coming from the bench.

Asked what he thought of Rothwell’s display and what he wanted from him, Farke reasoned: “Overall it was not a perfect game for us in the first 45 minutes and then no individual player can shine. But you can also see that he is very experienced, that he is good on the ball, sharp and tidy with his passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He obviously didn't play that many games in the last season and needs also a bit of time until he is really game fit and fully ready to go also on this level so he definitely needs the last few weeks of pre-season.

“But overall he is a great lad, great to have around and also with his experience, good at set pieces, an eye for a pass and also for a goal. We are all pretty pleased that we have him."