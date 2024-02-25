Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Extra load for forthcoming Leeds United opponents with hammer blow ahead of Whites clash

There has been heartbreak for a forthcoming Leeds United opponent in dramatic fashion.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Feb 2024, 17:53 GMT
Leeds United's forthcoming opponents Chelsea were taken all the way to extra time in Sunday's Carabao Cup final before suffering late heartbreak via a very late Liverpool winner.

Leeds will take on bitter London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, ahead of which Daniel Farke's side will have had four days without a game having played Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night.

Chelsea, though, were in action two days later in Sunday afternoon's Carabao Cup final which went to extra time after a goalless draw before Virgil Van Dijk's 118th-minute header sealed a 1-0 success for a Liverpool side ravaged by injuries.