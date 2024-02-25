Extra load for forthcoming Leeds United opponents with hammer blow ahead of Whites clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United's forthcoming opponents Chelsea were taken all the way to extra time in Sunday's Carabao Cup final before suffering late heartbreak via a very late Liverpool winner.
Leeds will take on bitter London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, ahead of which Daniel Farke's side will have had four days without a game having played Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night.
Chelsea, though, were in action two days later in Sunday afternoon's Carabao Cup final which went to extra time after a goalless draw before Virgil Van Dijk's 118th-minute header sealed a 1-0 success for a Liverpool side ravaged by injuries.