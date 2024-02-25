Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's forthcoming opponents Chelsea were taken all the way to extra time in Sunday's Carabao Cup final before suffering late heartbreak via a very late Liverpool winner.

Leeds will take on bitter London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening, ahead of which Daniel Farke's side will have had four days without a game having played Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad