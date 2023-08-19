Extra big boost for imminent Leeds United opponents as rival pair extend gap

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Championship season following Friday night’s 1-1 draw at home to West Brom which has left Daniel Farke’s side on just two points out of a possible nine and sixth-bottom after Saturday’s games.

A trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town is next on the agenda for Leeds next Saturday afternoon and the Tractor Boys are now one of only two sides in the division to have a 100 per cent record following the further boost of Saturday’s 1-0 triumph at Queens Park Rangers.

Conor Chaplin’s 75th-minute strike had Ipswich on course to move two points clear in pole position until Cesare Casadei struck a 92nd-minute winner for Leicester City to give the Foxes a 2-1 victory at home to Cardiff City.

Leicester consequently sit top of the pile on goal difference ahead of Ipswich with the pair already seven points clear of the Whites. Birmingham City, who condemned Leeds to their first defeat in last weekend’s clash at St Andrew’s, sit third after Saturday’s 2-0 success at Bristol City.