Leeds United are on course to finish the 2024/25 Championship season with 94 goals to their name, based on their performance throughout the campaign.

After 35 matches, Leeds have scored 72 goals, accrued 76 points and are situated top of the Championship table with only 11 regular season fixtures left to play.

The Whites are on course for automatic promotion back to the Premier League but there is still plenty of football to be played, as manager Daniel Farke is keen to remind everyone.

According to data experts Opta, United have the second-best conversion rate in the Championship this season, bettered only by mid-table dwellers Norwich City.

Leeds have scored with 12.12 per cent of their total shots, which is an impressive figure given the volume of attempts they have had. Farke's side are the division's most prolific shooters with 594 shots taken, averaging 17 per game. They are very accurate with said attempts, too, directing 201 of them on target, more than any other side.

How many goals are Leeds United likely to score before the end of the season?

If Leeds continue at their current rate of 17 shots-per-game, they are expected to take a further 187 before the season's end. Assuming the team can maintain their conversion rate of just over 12 per cent, they will find the net a further 22, possibly 23 times, ending the campaign with almost a century of goals.

Over the course of a season, goals tend to correlate with points won, something which is reflected by Leeds' current respective points and goals tallies. Broadly speaking, one goal tends to equal one point won across a 46-game season.

This, of course, means Leeds predicted goal haul of 94 or 95 should see the Whites surpass last season's points tally of 90 which historically, is enough for automatic promotion.

Farke's men will be pushed all the way by Chris Wilder's Sheffield United and Scott Parker's Burnley with the title run-in poised delicately, in particular for the neutral.