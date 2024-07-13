International makes Leeds United return in training video with new Whites face and youngsters
An experienced Leeds United player has made his Whites return in a training video alongside a new face and talented club youngsters.
Striker Patrick Bamford missed the end of last season due to a knee injury and the forward with one England cap to his name had been yet to feature among Inside Training videos released by the club ahead of the new Championship campaign.
The YEP understands that Bamford’s absence has been due to the forward’s workload being gradually increased on the comeback from his knee injury but the Whites no 9 has been captured training in a fresh video released on Saturday afternoon.
New signing Joe Rothwell also features whilst young Leeds players Charlie Crew, James Debayo and Sam Chambers are again particularly prominent in the video shown on Leeds United’s You Tube channel.
