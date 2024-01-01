One of Leeds United's most experienced players is the subject of interest from a Championship rival as he enters the final months of his contract

A move to Stoke City has been described as a possible option for Leeds United's Liam Cooper as he looks to get his future cleared up with the defender heading into the final months of his contract at Elland Road.

The 32-year-old Scotland international will see his current deal at Leeds expire in the summer, having penned a five-year contract with the club back in 2019. He has made 276 appearances for Leeds since his move from Chesterfield in 2014. He is the club's longest-serving player, with only a handful of Championship players spending more time with their respective clubs.

However, Cooper's future at Elland Road is currently unclear with his deal set to run out in June. Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Ross Heppenstall has reported the player is keen to get his future sorted with Leeds' Championship rivals Stoke City mooted as a potential destination if he where to leave Elland Road.

Cooper has made 11 Championship appearances for Leeds this season, with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon the centre-back pairing used most by Leeds boss Daniel Farke this campaign. Cooper has started just six games, with his latest start coming in the 1-0 loss at West Brom on Friday due to an abductor injury sustained by Struijk. A return date has not been specified for the Dutchman, who has started in 23 of Leeds' 25 Championship fixtures.

Leeds will have a number of decisions to juggle at centre-back ahead of the summer, with Rodon's loan from Tottenham Hotspur set to expire at the end of the season. Struijk and Charlie Cresswell are contracted at the club until the summer of 2027, giving the Whites some long-term assurance in the position, although Cresswell has been linked with a possible move in recent days.