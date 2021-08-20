It's shaping up to be an enthralling contest between two well-matched sides, with the Whites eager to bounce back from a harrowing 5-1 loss to rivals Man Utd last weekend, while the Toffees will be full of confidence after dispatching Southampton 3-1.

In his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on all the weekend's Premier League games, and tipped Marcelo Bielsa's side to pick up a comfortable 2-0 win.

Expanding on his prediction, Lawro wrote: "I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Expecting a big response' - Mark Lawrenson reveals Leeds United score prediction ahead of Everton clash

"Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road."

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old's prediction opponent fan for the week, The Wombats drummer and Everton fan Dan Haggis, backed his side to pull off a win in a 3-2 thriller.

He said: "This has got to be a high-scoring game, hasn't it? Leeds can be so good, but given our away form last season I think we'll just nick this one."

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in February, the Toffees claimed a 2-1 win at Elland Road, thanks to goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.