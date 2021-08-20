'Expecting a big response' - Mark Lawrenson reveals Leeds United score prediction ahead of Everton clash
Leeds United are back in Premier League action this weekend, when they host Everton at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
It's shaping up to be an enthralling contest between two well-matched sides, with the Whites eager to bounce back from a harrowing 5-1 loss to rivals Man Utd last weekend, while the Toffees will be full of confidence after dispatching Southampton 3-1.
In his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on all the weekend's Premier League games, and tipped Marcelo Bielsa's side to pick up a comfortable 2-0 win.
Expanding on his prediction, Lawro wrote: "I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.
"Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road."
Meanwhile, the 64-year-old's prediction opponent fan for the week, The Wombats drummer and Everton fan Dan Haggis, backed his side to pull off a win in a 3-2 thriller.
He said: "This has got to be a high-scoring game, hasn't it? Leeds can be so good, but given our away form last season I think we'll just nick this one."
The last time the two sides faced each other, back in February, the Toffees claimed a 2-1 win at Elland Road, thanks to goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Elsewhere, Lawro tipped the likes of Manchester United, Brentford and Aston Villa to pick up wins.